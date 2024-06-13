Two Niagara Falls men have been arrested for drug charges.

On Wednesday around 4pm, officers searched a home in the area of Ker Street and Drummond Road in Niagara Falls, where they found over 50 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The street value of the drugs seized is around $4000.

36-year-old Ernest Simon and 39-year-old John Simon, both from Niagara Falls, have been arrested and charged with trafficking a substance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1002200.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.