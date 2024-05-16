Two Niagara favourites have made the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants in 2024.



Canada's 100 Best magazine released its annual list this week.



Restaurant Pearl Morisette in Jordan Station was named the 6th best restaurant in the country.



They were 5th in last years rankings.



Oddbird in St. Catharines made the list for the first time.



The St. Paul Street establishment placed 85th.

Congratulations to the OddBird team for being named one of Canada’s 100 best restaurants! 👏👏👏



Stop in and find out for yourself why!



We’re also pleased to share that OddBird is featured on the Downtown Gift Card! pic.twitter.com/FOyONZh38M — Downtown St. Catharines (@dt_stcatharines) May 15, 2024

The rankings are done by 150 voting judges made up of food-service professionals, culinary fans, restaurateurs, including chefs, and food writers and critics.



Judges assessed restaurants based on the complete dining experience, primarily on food quality, as well as service, décor, and the depth of the wine cellar.



Montreal's Mon Lapin was named the top restaurant in the country.

Here is the full top 100 list https://canadas100best.com/best-restaurants/2024/