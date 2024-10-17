Two men have been arrested on drug charges in St. Catharines.

In August of this year, detectives launched an investigation involving two men responsible for selling drugs in St. Catharines.

On October 16th, police arrested both men in a parking lot in the area of Fourth Avenue and Vansickle Road.

Police siezed over 800 grams of suspected Fentanyl, over 330 grams of suspected Cocaine, 28.6 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 8 Dilaudid pills, and 4 working cell phones.

27-year old Joseph C. Williams and 26-year-old Keon A. Bolton of Oshawa, Ontario were arrested and are facing many charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009130.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.