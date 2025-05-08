Two people are facing drug charges after police found more than $25,000 worth of fentanyl and crack-cocaine.

Niagara Regional Police say an investigation led them to search a home in Thorold on Tuesday.

Officers seized more than $15,000 worth of fentanyl, over $19,000 worth of crack-cocaine, more than $29,000 cash, and a loaded handgun.

39-year-old Robert Scott and 30-year-old Holly Selseotes are now facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police by dialing (905) 688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1022200.