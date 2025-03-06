Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say they started the investigation when a man was seen outside a commercial business displaying behaviour consitent with drug trafficking.

The man was arrested and officers found fentanyl and hydromorphone.

Detectives then searched a motel room in Niagara Falls.

They seized 140 grams of suspected fentanyl, 38 suspected hydromorphone tablets, and $1,820 in Canadian currency.

55-year-old Gerald Caine from St. Catharines and 55-year-old Emnuella Bartolini have been arrested and are facing drug charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.