Two people have been released from hospital after a fire in St. Catharines.



Fire officials were called to 111 Facer Street, at the corner of Grantham, to a second floor apartment unit at 8 a.m. Sunday.



The building has a corner store on the main level and rental apartment units above.



A dog and a cat died in the blaze and the building sustained about $500,000 in damage.



The investigation into the cause continues today, and while a smoke detector was located, it's not clear if it was working at the time of the fire.



Meantime, there was a house fire in Beamsville today.



The blaze at a townhouse on Dennis Ave. broke out late this morning with an aerial truck called in to assist.

There's no word on what caused the blaze.