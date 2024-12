A serious crash in Thorold this morning has sent two people to hospital.

OPP say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. at Highway 58 and Beaverdams Road.

Police say a tractor unit or cab was driving south on 58, when it collided with a pickup driving north.

The driver and passenger inside the tractor cab were transported to hospital with injuries.

The driver and passenger of the pickup remained at the scene.

The investigation continues and all lanes have reopened.