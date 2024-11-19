There will be two Santa parades in Niagara this weekend.



Santa will first appear in Welland's Santa Claus Parade this Saturday starting at 5 p.m.



This year’s parade route starts at Canadian Tire Financial Services, then west on East Main Street, ending at Civic Square.



A celebration will be held at Civic Square including a firefighter chili cookoff, and a tree lighting.



Meantime, this Saturday also marks the Fort Erie Santa Claus Parade.



While the parade starts at 5:30 p.m., a pre-party will start at 3 p.m. on Jarvis Street with free pony rides, live music, toasting stations, and food trucks.

