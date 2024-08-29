Niagara Police are asking for the public's help in finding some "serial shoplifters".

Two female suspects are believed to have targeted over 29 stores between Niagara and the GTA, wracking up over $28,000 worth of merchandise.

Their latest hit was at the Rexall Pharmacy in Thorold, where they stole $1000 worth of skin care products on June 14th.

The public is being asked to share the suspect images in hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009191.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.