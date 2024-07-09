Two men have been arrested after a firearm investigation in St. Catharines.

On Thursday July 4th, Niagara police searched a home in the area of Ontario Street and Welland Avenue where they discovered 2 sports pistols and 7 rounds of aummintion.

43-year-old Michael Mills, and 36-year-old William Austin, both from St. Catharines, have been arrested and are facing 10 charges.

Some charges include assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, owning a firearm without a licence, and many more.

They're both being held in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009711.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).