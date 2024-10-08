A member of the Hells Angels has been arrested accused of trafficking a woman in Niagara Falls and Toronto.



Niagara Police say they launched an investigation into the the alleged trafficking of a woman, over the age of 18, which was taking place in both cities.



Police say they identified two suspects, and executed several search warrants across Niagara and Toronto today.



47-year-old Sascha El-Abiad of St. Catharines is charged with Human trafficking, Receiving material benefit, and Sexual Assault.



31-year-old Paisley Rose West McClymont, also of St. Catharines, is charged with Human trafficking, and Receiving material benefit.



El-Abiad and West McClymont are being held in custody pending a bail hearing, which is expected to take place later today.



Police say El-Abiad is a full patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.



Detectives believe there are more victims, and they have released photos of the accused in the hope that more alleged survivors or witnesses come forward.



“The dedicated work of our investigators, working collaboratively with our provincial policing partners clearly demonstrates that this predatory behaviour will not be tolerated in our community. Through this investigation, our detectives have dismantled a human trafficking operation that preyed on vulnerable members of our community, with the hopes of bringing more survivors to safety.” Chief of Police Bill Fordy

Survivors of Human Trafficking are encouraged to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-833-900-1010.