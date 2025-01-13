Two teens from St. Catharines have been arrested after being caught in a stolen SUV with 80 grams of coke inside.

Last night at 8:20 police pulled over a blue SUV in the area of Glenridge Avenue at Westchester Crescent for having no front plate.

Officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen and found 80 grams of suspected cocaine.

18-year-old Josh Pangallo of St. Catharines is facing a number of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and driving with out a licence.

A 17-year-old boy, also from St. Catharines, is charged with possession of cocaine.

Both have been released from police custody.

The regulations of the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibit the Niagara Regional Police Service from releasing the identity of a young person (under 18 years) charged with a criminal offence.