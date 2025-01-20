Niagara Police are looking for two suspects after a car was stolen at knife point in St. Catharines over the weekend.

Officers were called Saturday night to the area of Roehampton Avenue and Drury Crescent for a vehicle theft call.

Police were told a woman had her car stolen by a man who pointed a knife at her and demanded that she hand over the keys.

The suspect and a woman, who was standing nearby, fled in the car.

The vehicle is a Grey 2012 Hyundi Elantra 4 door bearing an Ontario marker # DAJE458.

The man is described as being 18-25 years old, 5'10, wearing a black coat, and carrying a black backpack with a white design on it.

The woman is described as 18-25 years old, 5'5, wearing a puffy black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 904-588-4111, option 3 ext. 1009642

Anyone who may have been in the area, or anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage is also asked to contact detectives.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.