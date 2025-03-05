Niagara is now under two weather alerts.

A special weather statement continues with lots of rain in the forecast today, before a winter travel advisory has also been issued as a cold front changes it to snow overnight.

Rain will continue today with up to 25 mm. expected to fall, a thunderstorm is also possible.

Temperatures are expected to fall overnight changing the rain into snow, and water pooling on roadways into ice.

Snow is expected to end tomorrow, with around 2 cm. expected.

Officials say winds are also expected to pick up so you may experience reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow overnight and tomorrow.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."