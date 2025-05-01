A heads up that another Welland Canal Bridge will be unavailable today.

The Clarence Street Bridge in Port Colborne will be temporarily closed today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says the closure is need for preventative maintenance on the bridge.

Meantime, the Glendale Avenue Bridge in St. Catharines remains closed after a mechanical issue.

Work is underway on a joint that is preventing the bridge from lowering.

The bridge is expected to reopen on May 12.