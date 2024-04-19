Ubisoft Toronto has created a game-changing opportunity for students from Brock University.

The video game publisher will be establishing a five-year scholarship program for Brock game design students.

The scholarship will support equity-seeking groups in forging their professional paths ahead of graduation.

Aaron Mauro, Chair of the University’s Department of Digital Humanities and Associate Professor of Digital Media, says that the most important part of the scholarship is to highlight the diversity of the game-building community and bring in some new perspectives.

The scholarship investment is worth 25 thousand dollars and the first set of awards will be presented in December 2024.