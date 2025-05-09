Statistics Canada says the economy added 7,400 jobs in April, but that wasn't enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising for the second straight month.

The agency says the unemployment rate rose two tenths of a point to 6.9 per cent in April, matching a recent high from November.

The increase in the jobless rate suggests employers aren't hiring as quickly as the population grows.

Locally the unemployment rate in Niagara went from 6.5 percent to 6.8 percent in April.

Nationally the manufacturing sector shed 31,000 jobs in April as tariffs from the United States hampered the industry.

Offsetting that loss was a jump in temporary employment connected to last month's federal election.

Before Friday, a poll of economists had called for a gain of 2,500 jobs in April and a more modest rise in the unemployment rate to 6.8 per cent.