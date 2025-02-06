A protest in front of the Greater Niagara General Hospital today in Niagara Falls.

The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and CUPE brought their 'Stretcher Tour' to Niagara symbolizing what they call a 'crisis' in Ontario's healthcare system.

“The crisis in healthcare affects almost every family,” says Michael Hurley, president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU-CUPE).

“The entire health care sector is staggering. There is no end to the staffing shortages; ER closures, waits for surgeries or for long-term care beds or for a family doctor or for appropriate home care services. We hope to help ensure that this election focuses on solutions to this crisis.”

The group is calling on residents to be informed voters in the upcoming provincial election saying about 2,000 patients every day receive care on stretchers in unconventional spaces in hospitals, despite PC Leader Doug Ford's promise to end hallway healthcare.

The group says locally, Niagara Health needs an additional 127 beds to achieve safe occupancy levels, and the organization is facing a $27 million shortfall.

The union is also raising concerns about access to care due to growing deficits across the hospital sector.

The union warns that cutbacks are already happening at numerous hospitals, including Hamilton, Guelph, and Burlington.

“There are 250,000 people on wait lists for surgeries last year” Hurley says. “2,000 are on stretchers today, begging for a bed. Palliative patients die at home without painkillers. As a province we must do so much better for our citizens.”

“The next government must implement real solutions”

