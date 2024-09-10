United Way Niagara has launched its 2024 campaign with a 'bold' fundraising goal.



Officials say they are hoping to raise $5.2 million to support the thousands of people across the region who are facing challenges posed by the high cost of living and persistent issue of poverty.



“Our partner agencies are facing an overwhelming surge in demand across all services. We’re seeing increased food bank usage, overcrowded emergency and gender-based violence shelters, more overdoses, and a rise in mental health crisis calls—the list goes on. United Way provides stable, multi-year funding to programs that serve so many, but the need is greater than ever. Our agencies rely on us, and we, in turn, rely on the community’s support,” said Frances Hallworth, CEO of United Way Niagara.

“We continue working with our partners to strengthen the social safety net. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support the long-term solutions that make a real impact.”



Last year, United Way Niagara supported more than 160,000 residents in Niagara, helping individuals and families with a range of needs from food security to mental health to housing stability.

“A successful campaign is crucial. It’s about investing in our neighbours and neighborhoods. At the end of the day, we all want the same thing for our families and communities—the opportunity to thrive. United Way helps provide those opportunities that families might not have otherwise. I encourage everyone to participate this year and give what you can. Every dollar makes a difference and has the power to change someone’s life.” Returning Campaign Chair Brad Steeves

The campaign goal was announced at UWN’s third annual firetruck pull event on September 10.



The event, presented by John Deere, raised over $25,000 to kick-start the campaign.

