Niagara Police are investigating vandalism in Grimsby over the weekend.



Officers were called to the Grimsby Lions Coronation Park in the downtown area to a property damage call.



Police say several lamp posts and flower planters were damaged, and barricades were moved sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.



The town was hosting 'The Happening' at the time, an annual weekend street party.



Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009747.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.



Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

