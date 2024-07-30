Niagara Police are investigating a break in at Lincoln's new 'mega-high school.'



Police believe suspects broke into West Niagara Secondary School on Saturday, July 27, 2024, between 10 and 11 p.m.



Once inside, the suspects caused extensive damage to the interior of the school and stole two vehicles from the school's automotive garage.

The suspects were seen driving the vehicles dangerously in the area of King Street and Greenlane Road in Lincoln, before being found abandoned in the area of Greenlane Road.

Police are also investigating a break and enter at Twenty Valley Public School on Victoria Avenue which also took place earlier in the evening on Saturday.

$80,000 - 100,000 in damage is reported in that incident.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance or dash cameras to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009528.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.