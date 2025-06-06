A number of people and a small dog were attacked by two loose dogs in Niagara Falls yesterday afternoon.

Police were called yesterday, just before 3 p.m. to the area of Lundy's Lane and Drummond Road after witnesses reported two unleashed Rottweilers were running loose and attacked and killed a small dog

Police were told the dogs went on to attack a number of people, and when police arrived they witnessed the dogs mauling a resident on the roadway.

Officers fired shots to stop the attack killing one, and injuring another.

The dogs were removed from the scene by the Humane Society, and EMS treated the injured people.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1022206.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

