The victim of a random, and violent assault in St. Catharines has died from his injuries after spending weeks in hospital.



Niagara Police say charges against a 34-year-old man, of no-fixed address, have been upgraded to second degree murder.



On August 10th, officers were called to the area of Merritt Street and Townline Road East to reports of an assault.



Police say a 68-year-old man had been walking when he randomly encountered a group of four men.



One of the men is accused of approaching the victim, and repeatedly hitting him, before leaving him injured on the ground.



The man was rushed to hospital, and died a few weeks later.



As a result of the death, Homicide Detectives upgraded an assault charge against Raymond Douglas Warner to second degree murder.



He appeared for a bail hearing today and was remanded into custody.

