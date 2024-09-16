Niagara Police have released a video of two suspects setting a St. Catharines restaurant on fire.



It happened last Thursday at 3:20 a.m. at Castillo Shawarma, in the area of Lock Street and Lakeport Road.



Police say a four-door, mat black, or dark grey car, with high-intensity front head lights was involved along with three suspects.



The suspect vehicle stopped at the intersection of Main and Lock, then travelled north and stopped at the corner of Dalhousie Avenue and Lock Street.



At this time, two suspects exited the vehicle, walked southbound on Lock Street and the driver remained with the vehicle.



One of the two suspects that exited the vehicle was observed carrying a red jerry gas can and both suspects are observed walking on the crosswalk from Lock Street to Lakeport Road to Castillo Shawarma and setting it on fire.



All three suspects got back into the vehicle and fled southwest on Dalhousie Avenue.



There was no one in the restaurant at the time of the incident.



Detectives believe that the suspects may have gone to a gas station prior to the incident and are requesting assistance from businesses to review their cameras for footage in the hours leading up to the incident.



This appears to be a targeted incident.



Anyone who may have been in the area, anyone who may have information or anyone who may have video surveillance or dash cam footage, are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009964.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

