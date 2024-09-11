Vitality won the the 89th Prince of Wales Stakes.

The horse bested the field of 10 to capture the race at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday.



Trainer Harold Ladouceur says, ""This is huge, I believe I'm the first Indigenous trainer to win the Prince of Wales."



As a member of the Moosomin and Kikino Metis settlements, Ladouceur said winning a big race like the Prince of Wales is a major step forward for the Indigenous community, "I'm so proud to be Indigenous. I'm just a kid from tiny little Lac la Biche, but I feel like I've joined a very elite group, and to do that as an Indigenous man, it feels amazing."



It was the second biggest Prince of Wales Stakes in history when it comes to wagering.



More than $700,000 was wagered on the Stakes race, while total wagering on the 11-race card reached $3.03 million.



The Fort Erie racing season continues on Mondays and Tuesdays through to October 22.

