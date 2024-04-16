The dramatic rescue of eight people from Lake Ontario in 2022 has earned a volunteer crew in Niagara another honour.

The five members of South Shore Marine Rescue's D-crew plucked four children and four adults from the lake on July 24, 2022.

They were recognized by the Town of Lincoln at a special ceremony last night.

“On behalf of Council, I want to say thank you, and for the people that you rescued, I can’t imagine how overwhelmed they were when they saw you coming to their aid. Thank you for your service to our community.”

In September, 2023, the crew was awarded the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Medal of Merit for their efforts that day.

In January, 2024, they were given the Stearns Rescue of the Year award from the Canadian Safe Boating Council for that mission.

"It was a blustery summer day when the crew answered the call for what they were told were four people in distress in high winds, east of Fifty Point harbour. What they found was seven people — including the four children — clinging to three paddle boards. They recovered the frightened victims and treated them for exposure to the cold water. On the way back to the base, the alert crew spotted someone in the water: a young man had been pitched from his personal watercraft and knocked unconscious. He was also recovered and given first aid."

The entire mission took 106 minutes and saved eight lives. It is the largest rescue ever conducted by the volunteer agency.



Immediately following the Lincoln presentation, some crew members headed to the boat to continue training.



The volunteers’ rescue vessel, GAMRU 240, was put into service for the 2024 season earlier in the day.



The boat and its rotating crews will be available 24/7 through the boating season.



South Shore Search And Rescue is a community-based volunteer emergency service that responds to rescue calls in western Lake Ontario, serving the communities along the south shore from a base in Fifty Point.

