Students at Niagara schools are looking for a mentor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters say they are in need of volunteers for their school mentoring program.

Executive Director Erin Graybeil says right now there are over 300 children waiting to be matched with a mentor.

Last year 590 students were supported in roughly 55-percent of the schools across Niagara.

For more information on volunteering visit https://niagara.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/