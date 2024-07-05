Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele wants to see changes at Sherkston Shores.

The call comes after Niagara Police were forced to bring in their public order unit over the long weekend to deal with numerous calls.



Among the changes proposed by the park is to have renters show their I.D when entering.



The Mayor says they also need to find a way to address trespassers.



Steele says he will be sitting down with park management, police and city staff in the coming weeks to talk about security moving forward.

