The 18th Annual Walk a Mile in HER Shoes takes place this weekend.

The march to end violence against women is set for Saturday morning at the Pen Centre.



This year the goal is to raise $125,000 for Gillian's Place.



Click HERE to listen to Director of Development & Communications, Graeme Dargavel talk about the event on Niagara in the Morning.



To date the event for Gillian's Place has raised over $1,512,000.

For more information and to register visit https://gilliansplace.com/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes/