Niagara's Walk to End ALS will take place this weekend in St. Catharines.



The largest community fundraiser for ALS research, advocacy, and community-based services will be held this Saturday, June 1st, at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre at Lock 3.



Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m. along the Canal path.



"It is a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate hope for a world free of ALS, honour the people we have loved and lost, and show support for Canadians and their families living with the disease."

Click here to learn more about how you can take part.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease that progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body.

Someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe.



ALS usually affects people in the prime of their lives, with nearly 4,000 Canadians living with it.



Each year approximately 1,000 Canadians will learn that they have ALS, and another 1,000 Canadians will die from the disease.



There is no cure for ALS and few treatment options for most people living with the disease.



Four out of five people diagnosed with ALS will die within five years.