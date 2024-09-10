The 19th Annual Suicide Awareness Walk will be held tonight in St. Catharines.

The Distress Centre of Niagara is hosting the walk, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at St. Catharines Market Square at 91 King St.



Today marks World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to spread awareness and pay tribute to those who have died by suicide.



The event is all ages and open to the public.

If you, or someone you know, is at risk of suicide, you can call or text 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also click here to find out more information on local resources and training.