A cold snap has arrived in Niagara, and it will stick around for the next few days.

It will feel like -20 this afternoon, and -26 overnight.

The Niagara Region says warming spaces are available across the region at libraries and community centres.

In St. Catharines, the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, the St. Catharines Museum, the Seymour-Hannah arena, all library branches are open.

Free transportation to warming centres is being provided by Niagara Regional Transit buses in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland.

The region increases staff members through its Niagara's Assertive Street Outreach program (NASO) as well to check on the homeless.

These extremely cold temperatures will move out of the region by Thursday.