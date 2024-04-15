Some homes in Niagara Falls will be without water for a time today.

City crews are working on a water main valve along a part of Stanley Avenue and expect there to be disruptions to service..



The impacted area includes Stanley Avenue from Spring Street to Robinson Street, Ferry Street from Allendale Avenue to Clark Street, and the surrounding area.



Officials expect and interruptions will be short in duration.



Residents may notice slightly discoloured and off tasting water after the interruption.



If so run your cold water tap only, to resolve the problem.

