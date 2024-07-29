The 3rd annual Water Lantern Festival returns to Welland this weekend.

The event at Chippawa Park Pond includes many elements of a traditional Asian Water Lantern Ceremony.



The quiet and personal reflective event is family-friendly and aimed at addressing anti-Asian racism.



Traditional and modern Chinese music and more will fill the park from 7:45 and 8:30 pm.



At dusk all the lanterns will be floated upon the water at once.

It is free to attend but if you would like to create your own water lantern you can purchase an Enhanced Experience Ticket.



Ticket details are available at https://niagarafolkartsfestival.ca/festival/water-lantern-event/

