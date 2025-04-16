Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates wants the Ford government to bring back the staycation tax credit.

Gates is introducing legislation at Queen’s Park this week to create an expanded version of the popular provincial staycation tax credit, which would give families up to $1,000 to visit hotels, restaurants, attractions, and other qualifying businesses across Ontario.

“Workers and small businesses deserve this smart investment to support them, their families and their communities”, said Gates. “Given the uncertain economic climate created by the Trump administration’s tariffs, this is a common-sense way to make sure working families can still enjoy a night out or a summer trip, while also investing into Ontario business, Ontario jobs, and the local economy.”

Gates previously introduced similar legislation during the pandemic to help support economic recovery.

The Ford government passed a version of the credit before cancelling the program in 2022.

Gates’ new proposal would expand eligibility to a wide range of tourism-related expenses and would extend the program permanently to provide long-term support to the sector.

“This program would ensure workers and families have some supports in a time of uncertainty for our economy, while also making sure we support vital sectors in Ontario”, said Gates. “In Niagara alone, tourism is responsible for over 40,000 jobs and 2,800 businesses. Let’s ensure we invest to protect those jobs and those small businesses across Ontario.”