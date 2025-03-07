The NDP MPP for Niagara Falls wants more Canadian options at the LCBO.

Wayne Gates says the current tariff situation highlights the need to focus more on local beer, wine, and spirits.

He is calling on the Premier to use the now empty space at the liquor store to do that.

Click HERE to listen to Gates discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.

Doug Ford removed all US products from the provinces liquor stores in response to the tariff threat from the US.

Gates says any changes at the LCBO should be permanent to give local producers the platform to the public.