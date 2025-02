Wayne Gates will continue to represent Niagara Falls at Queen's Park.

Gates received over 54% of the vote Thursday night.

He was first elected in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

The PC's Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg placed in second place, and Liberal candidate Shafoli Kapur is a distant third.

Gates has been a vocal advocate for free PSA testing, restoring healthcare services for south Niagara, and free parking at Ontario's hospitals.