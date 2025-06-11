The mayors of Port Colborne and Fort Erie say they have lost faith in Niagara Health and they are tired of local residents not getting the health care they deserve.

Niagara Health has announced urgent care centres in the communities will close one day a week over the summer, and on some holiday weekends, due to the lack of doctors.

The two mayors held a news conference today at Fort Erie Town Hall, alongside Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates, with a gallery full of frustration residents.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says Niagara Health contacted him three weeks ago asking for help recruiting doctors to work in the centres.

He says staff started working on the issue, but they were blindsided with a follow-up call this week saying the closures would go forward.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele compared the situation to a sinking boat, saying the closures are a clear sign of distress within the healthcare system.

Gates is asking for the Ministry of Health and the Ford government to get involved, saying the province should be directing Niagara Health and giving them guidance.

Redekop says he was on the phone with the Minister of Health today, and he has asked for a one-on-one meeting.

Steele, who ran for the Ford Progressive Conservatives in the last provincial election, sent a lengthy note to Premier Ford as well.

Redekop says the three-hospital model Niagara Health is working towards doesn't make sense as the population in Niagara has exploded since COVID.

Both emphasized that the closures are not only a danger to local residents, but to the thousands of tourists who visit south Niagara over the summer months.

You can watch the full news conference by clicking here.

In a rare move, Niagara Health, live tweeted responses on its X account as the meeting was held.

"Myth: Niagara Health is closing urgent care centres without reason. Reality: Closures are a last resort due to a severe physician shortage. Over 100 shifts remain unfilled despite financial incentives and recruitment efforts."

"Fact: We have ongoing consultation with the community, saying we don’t, insults the over 7,000 staff and physicians that do this regularly."

"Fact: We had meetings with Mayor Steele and Mayor Redekop in mid May noting our physician gaps and asking for their support."