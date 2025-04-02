A protest is being held in Buffalo this afternoon in support of Canadians.

'Elbows Up for Canada' will take place from 5 until 7 this evening as our American neighbours rally in opposition of the tariffs and threats made against Canada by U.S. President Trump.

The rally is being held regardless of weather, and protest organizers selected today with Trump expected to announce sweeping tariffs against a number of countries, including Canada.

"We want to do our part to reject the President's agenda in a vocal, visible way. Let's show our Buffalo Strong commitment to the "true North, strong and free" and make our voices heard as we stand on guard for our Northern neighbours."

Protesters are expected to meet at the Shoreline Trail Bridge, and stand on the pedestrian overpass on 190N, near the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.

On the Canadian side of the border, residents are planning on gathering at Mather Park, in between the arch and the Peace Bridge, near the water.