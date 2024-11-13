Taylor Swift fever is taking over Toronto, but Niagara Falls wants some of the action.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati is extending an invitation to Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Diodati says Swift will have a few days off from her tour, and since Kelce is also playing in Buffalo, they should visit the Honeymoon Capital of the world.

"Hey Taylor Swift, we know you’ll be in Toronto and Buffalo this week, close to us here in Niagara Falls. We’d love to host & roll out the red carpet for you! A visit here would be better than your WILDEST DREAMS, we promise!"

Swifts tour dates start tomorrow night and continue until next Saturday.

Kelce will play in Orchard Park, N.Y., against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday afternoon.