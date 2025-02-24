A weekend R.I.D.E from NRPS resulted in three roadside suspensions.

On Saturday, Niagara police conducted R.I.D.E. spot checks in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Officers stopped around 200 vehicles and asked if any of the drivers had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.

In total, 14 drivers were pulled aside.

Three drivers were found to be imparied, and had their licences suspended for 3 days.

Another driver was charged for driving without a valid drivers licence.

Impaired driving remains the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.