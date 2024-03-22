The Welland Canal is open for another shipping season.

The first ship heading through the locks today was the Algoma Sault, an Equinox.



Algoma Central Corporation is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.



President and CEO Gregg Ruhl was on hand this morning for the opening and says, "The St. Lawrence Seaway is not just a passage for vessels but an essential conduit for Canada's economic and environmental prosperity."



Recently the Canadian and U.S. governments announced a plan to establish a Green Shipping Corridor.



The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says through the use of new technologies and hydro-electricity generation they have already reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 58% from 2005 levels.

