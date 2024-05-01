The City of Welland is moving forward with the sale of 150 aces to a developer who plans to build 4000 new housing units.



Welland and LIV Communities have closed the $35M sale agreement for 'Northern Reach' which includes land to the west of the recreational canal from Woodlawn Road and north to Merritt Road.



The deal is years in the works, with the city and the developer working since 2022 to finalize plans.



”We’re excited to see this project move forward and are confident that LIV Communities will deliver a development that enhances our city,” said Mayor Frank Campion. ”This development will provide much-needed housing options and create new connections within our community.”



The development is projected to include approximately 3,800 to 4,000 dwelling units, catering to diverse housing needs.



The new housing will integrate with existing neighbourhoods and the surrounding area.

“Northern Reach, to be branded as Lock and Quay, will expand the recreational corridor by providing opportunities to connect new and existing residents to the improved amenities along the linear open space,” said LIV Communities President Aaron Roque.

“By transforming the overall development vision through urban design principles, this development serves to carry on our tradition of building immaculate homes and master planned communities. We thank the City of Welland for putting their trust in us and we are excited to make this vision a reality.“

One of the development’s key features will be its connectivity to the recreation trail, providing residents with easy access to outdoor amenities.

LIV Communities has committed to constructing parks and a pedestrian bridge to Merritt Island.

