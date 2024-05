Welland was the local winner in the 2024 City Nature Challenge.

Between April 26th and the 29th, residents across Canada were challenged to captured images of natural treasures and upload them to a website to show biodiversity in each community.

40 cities took part in the challenge, with Metro Vancouver coming in first place with 4000 observations made.

Here in Niagara, the city of Welland came in first, St. Catharines placed second and Niagara Falls came in third.