A popular event is being held this week in Welland.

The city is inviting residents to take part in the annual tulip bulb giveaway.

This year’s event takes place this Thursday, May 15th, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Welland Sports Complex at 90 Quaker Road, while supplies last.

Each spring the City refreshes its flower beds to make way for new plantings, and the tulip bulbs are made available to the community.

“This event is one of our favourites, and residents look forward to it every year,” said Craig Danys, working foreperson of horticulture & cemeteries. “The tulips have already brought life to our parks and roadsides, and this is a great way to keep that beauty blooming in the community while promoting sustainability.”

To help the event run smoothly, City staff will pre-bag the bulbs for distribution. The giveaway operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and quantities are limited.