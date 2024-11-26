A home owner in Welland is facing a hefty fine for not having a working smoke detector.

Welland crews put out a fire at the home at 144 Thorold Road in February of this year.

Investigators found out that the building was an unlicensed short-term rental that had been leased.

A person in the home woke up in the night and discovered smoke inside and was able to get their family out of the building.

The owner has been fined $25,000 including court costs.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Richardson is urging all property owners, especially those operating short-term rentals, to take fire safety seriously.