The City of Welland is launching a digital map to show off some public art found throughout the city.

"The Welland Art Scene" map is available on the City of Welland’s official website.

The site offers detailed information about each artwork, including photographs, descriptions, and exact locations.

“The Welland Art Scene map represents our commitment to making arts and culture accessible to everyone,” said Amanda Degazio, manager of business and community services. “By highlighting the incredible creativity that shapes our city, we’re fostering a deeper connection between residents, visitors, and the public spaces that make Welland special.”

To explore Welland’s public art collection, visit Welland Art Scene.