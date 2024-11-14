A Welland man has been arrested following a sexual assault outside a school.

Niagara Regional Police were called to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 13) for reports of a sexual assault.

Officers say a man was outside the school - approached a young girl - and grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect then went to the area of a daycare and pushed an employee out of the way so he could get into the school.

No other kids were touched but two other women were sexually assaulted.

28-year-old Nathan Arthur Peddle has been charged with three counts of sexual assault along with Assault, two counts of Break and Enter Commit Sexual Assault, and Fail to comply with Probation Order.