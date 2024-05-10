A Welland man is facing charges for luring a minor.

Niagara Regional Police say an undercover investigation began back in February and yesterday they searched a home in Welland seizing a number of electronic devices.



39 year old David Quirt has been arrested and charged with Luring a Child via Telecommunication to facilitate Sexual Interference, Luring a Child via Telecommunication to facilitate Invitation to Sexual Touching, and two counts of Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a person under 16 years of age.



Police advising everyone that online platforms that allow like-minded users to engage with minors, create, share and store child sexual abuse material are prevalent on the Internet.



They say offenders attempting to lure children behind anonymous accounts can be identified and will be held accountable for their actions.