Niagara Regional Police have arrested a Welland man on child pornography charges.

The 49-year-old was arrested this week following an investigating by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Justin Murray Lee has been charged with Two counts of possession of child pornography, Two counts of making child pornography, One count of accessing child pornography, One count of making child pornography available, and One count of voyeurism.

Police are reminding the public that online platforms that enable users to engage with minors, and to create, share, or store child sexual abuse material are prevalent.

They say offenders who attempt to lure children while hiding behind anonymous accounts can and will be identified and held accountable.